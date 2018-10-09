Residents voice concerns over flooding

Flooding issues and how to work to prevent them were at the forefront of discussion during a water management town hall meeting on Monday evening at City Hall.

Just over a dozen residents were in attendance to express their frustration and concern over flooding on their property and street.

Mayor Lou Radkowski led the meeting, which consisted of a description of the city’s sewer system from the city engineer, residents input, and council comments on potential solutions.

Tim Brennan, city engineer, provided an explanation of the city’s sewer system, specifically the various types of drains and ditches found in the city, and the pros and cons of each of them.

Among the solutions he cited were increasing capacity, which is a very expensive option also requiring many downstream restrictions, or increasing storage to slow down the flow of water.

Brennan stated the city’s pipes are aging, breaking and in disrepair. In addition, the pipes consist of a variety of material ranging from clay, metal and plastic. This often causes the city’s equipment to become stuck and unable to access the pipes or problem areas.

He noted they have also been pulling a lot of debris, such as toys, painting supplies, and more, from ditches.

Brennan was seeking direction from council on the matter. He questioned if the city plans to start enforcing its ordinance, which would involve issuing code violations, or create a new, hybrid version of the ordinance. He also posed the question as to how the efforts to rectify flooding issues will be funded.

A handful of Hemlock Road residents, along with another resident representing several Rightmeyer Street homes, explained their flooding issues and the possible causes.

