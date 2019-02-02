Residents work to bring new purpose historic Ridgway church

That big brick church you have seen sitting vacant for a few years on the corner of Baker Alley and Center Street is not vacant any longer. A group of local business owners have gotten together to bring the Evangelical Covenant Church back into service as a non-denominational worship center.

“The theme of the first gathering will be 'come as you are'," said Terry Hertzog, who will lead the first service at the new worship center this coming Sunday.

"We want to get people who don't come to church to basically come to church," said Tony Vigilione and his wife, Sherry, who recently purchased the property. "A place where everyone can feel welcome to be who they are and still share in the church community."

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.