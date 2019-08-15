Restoration nearly complete on Bell and Hose Tower

Restoration on the Bell and Hose Tower in downtown St. Marys is nearing completion as crews have yet to finish some roof work.

“We are very satisfied with the project,” said City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Coordinator, Tina Gradizzi.

The project was initially proposed in 2008 by Bill Hoehn, a Crystal Fire Department volunteer firefighter. He said the fire department was interested in making the tower operational once again as it was significantly deteriorating.