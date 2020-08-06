Results of survey to play important role in determining back to school plan

Families of students enrolled in the St. Marys Area School District are encouraged to respond to a new survey being released this week which will play a significant role in determining the school district’s 2020-21 back-to-school plan.

The school district will utilize their alert system to notify parents of the availability of the survey.

Options to be presented in the survey include: returning to a full five-days a week in-person learning; all remote learning; or a split schedule in which students would attend school two days a week with the remaining three days dedicated to remote learning.

The split schedule would consist of students attending either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday dedicated as a cleaning day for all school buildings.

“We want to try to go five days, but cannot make a decision without further data,” said Eric Wonderling, school board president.

During Tuesday evening’s SMASD Board of School Directors workshop, it was noted if the district opts for a five-day return to school there is always flexibility to mitigate the schedule in case of any positive virus cases turning up in the school(s). This is where the hybrid, remote or virtual learning options would come into play.