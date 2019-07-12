Retired pilot donates his last American flag to the airport

During a recent St. Marys Area Airport Authority meeting, Jerry Bonfardine, a retired St. Marys pilot of 40 years, announced he would be donating an American flag to the St. Marys Municipal Airport for the last time.

Since the airport installed a flag pole through the "generosity of the people from the airport and people in the community" in December 2011, Bonfardine has been providing it with new flags for the past seven and a half years.

"I believe this is a public building and it should have a flag," Bonfardine said during the meeting.