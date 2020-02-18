Ribbon cutting takes place for new Gordmans store

Curious shoppers waited outside in the cold, wet weather on Tuesday morning to be among the first customers to experience the new Gordmans store in St. Marys.

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the store opening to shoppers. Several Chamber board members were in attendance at the event along with City Manager Tim Pearson.

“We have put the fun back in shopping as our store receives fresh, new merchandise deliveries weekly providing for fabulous new finds,” said Donna Erich, manager of the St. Marys Gordmans store.