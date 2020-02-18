Ribbon cutting takes place for new Gordmans store

Photo by Amy Cherry - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the grand opening of the new Gordmans store. The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony with several board members and staff in attendance along with City Manager Tim Pearson and Gordmans staff. Shown cutting the ribbon is Donna Erich, manager of the St. Marys Gordmans store.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Curious shoppers waited outside in the cold, wet weather on Tuesday morning to be among the first customers to experience the new Gordmans store in St. Marys.
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the store opening to shoppers. Several Chamber board members were in attendance at the event along with City Manager Tim Pearson.
“We have put the fun back in shopping as our store receives fresh, new merchandise deliveries weekly providing for fabulous new finds,” said Donna Erich, manager of the St. Marys Gordmans store.

