Ridgway’s Flavors of Fall festival welcomes new season

Live music, delightful smells, and dozens of vendors embraced the fall season over the weekend at the annual Flavors of Fall Festival. Sponsored by the Ridgway Main Street Program and Ridgway Chamber of Commerce, this two-day festival allowed vendors and local businesses to interact with residents and visitors during the fall celebration.

The beauty and history of the town were experienced by attendees of the festival as they walked down Main Street, peering into vendor tents situated on the Courthouse lawn and along the sidewalks. Vendors offered various wares such as arts, crafts, antiques, and collectibles; Halloween and the colors of autumn were popular themes for the vendors.

Among the showcased vendors, non-profit organizations and area businesses were represented at the Festival. These included Katering by Kate, Peace of Me Yoga, Ridgway Fire Department, Sweet Shoppe Creamery of Kane, and Friends of Twin Lakes. Buddy Boy Winery offered free tastings during the event for those 21 years old and over. A Cruise-In car show brought multiple car-enthusiasts to the event as well.

For more information, or to get involved with next year’s event, visit http://www.ridgwaychamber.com/events.html.