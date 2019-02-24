Ridgway American Legion hosts Elk County Democrats for nominating petition signing

On Saturday beginning at noon, the local Democratic candidates gathered at the American Legion in Ridgway to allow voters to sign their petitions and help them get on the ballot.

With the May 21 Primary Municipal Election just a few months away, various county, municipal and school board positions are up for election throughout Elk County. The most competitive elections this year look to be the three County Commissioner positions and the election of the President Judge of the Elk County Court.

A lunch featuring homemade soup, chili, salad, and sandwiches was served at the event.

