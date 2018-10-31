Ridgway Borough Charitable Fund awards $18,950 in grants

The Ridgway Borough Charitable Fund, under the management of the Elk County Community Foundation, recently awarded $18,950 in grants to eight non-profit organizations, municipalities and schools.

The Guardian Angel Center seeks to supplement the clothing needs of children from the Ridgway area that they serve. They received $4,400.

The Elk County Historical Society received a check for $4,000 to help with the conversion of 333 reels of microfilm containing Elk County Newspapers dating back to 1885. The film will be made into digital images which will be stored on an external hard drive. The data will be searchable using optical character recognition.

The Knights of Columbus #1064 plans to purchase audio/visual equipment including a P.A. system and projector with the $2,180 that they received. This funding will allow them to grow their community events which currently include a weekly public movie night during the summer, open mic nights at the Christopher Club, etc.

Project Gifts for Elk County hopes to provide eligible children with new toys at Christmas and other times of need such as after fires, domestic violence situations, etc., with the $1,000 grant they received. This is the season when Project Gifts really ramps up for the holidays, if you would like to give a tax free donation to Project Gifts for Elk County email Bob Roberts atreddog@zitomedia.net.

The Master Gardener’s program through the Penn State Extension Office is planning to establish a Ridgway Community Demonstration Garden to educate the community on the best horticulture/gardening methods and practices. With the $1,500 they received, they also hope to supply garden produce to those in need.

Ridgway Animal Haven is building a new holding facility for the stray and abused animals in the Ridgway borough and township and will use the $2,500 grant they received.

The Ridgway Heritage Council is re-printing the Walking Tour of Historic Homes Brochure along with its complimenting Historic Interpretive Signs Booklet. The original printing was in 2005 with 10,300 copies printed and only 50 of them remaining at the Ridgway-Elk County Welcome Center. Their grant of $1,870 will be used for this purpose.

The Ridgway Free Library Association’s goal is to be able to secure enough craft supplies to offer an excellent weekly storytime this fall through next spring. The $1,500 will also help to fund the craft supplies, themed books, and some prizes necessary for their Summer Reading Program in 2019.

This year, grant application requests totaled over $63,870. Grant monies were available to fund $18,950 of these requests.

The Ridgway Borough Charitable Fund is an endowed fund established from a gift received from the estate of Sara-Jane Stackpole. The purpose of the fund is to provide support to organizations who contribute to the quality of life of the residents of the Borough of Ridgway. An advisory committee made up of Ridgway community leaders and residents isv appointed by the Board of Directors of ECCF to review grant applications and distribute grants each year.

The Elk County Community Foundation encourages local residents and businesses to consider making a tax-deductible donation to help grow this community-oriented fund and increase the granting dollars available each year. Donations to the Ridgway Charitable Fund can be sent in care of the Elk County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.

For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s new website atwww.elkcountyfoundation.org or contact ECCF at 834-2125.

ECCF is a non-profit organization that strives to strengthen the region through development, stewardship and grant making as it works with donors to achieve their philanthropic goals.