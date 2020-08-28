Ridgway business owner facing deceptive practice charges

A Ridgway business owner is facing felony charges in relation to deceptive business practices.

In a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office in Johnsonburg on August 17, Jeffrey Schatz, 48, of Ridgway is charged with third degree felonies including deceptive or fraudulent business practices, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform them, theft by deception-false impression and theft by deception-failing to correct. Schatz is the owner of Schatz Hometown Masonry.

In relation to the charges, Schatz’s bail was set at $25,000 unsecured, non-monetary. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 2 at Judge Martin’s office.