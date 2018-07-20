Ridgway Fireman's Carnival starts Monday

The 75th annual Ridgway Fireman's Carnival begins next Monday, July 23. This annual event is one of the longest running events in Ridgway and attracts thousands of people each year to the downtown area.

“This will be our 75th carnival,” said Frank Quattrone, who noted that he is just one of the many people whose efforts go into making the event happen. “That is a total fire department membership effort."

The carnival is one of the biggest fundraisers that the Fire Department hosts each year to fulfill operating budget needs.

"Without community support from this event and others we would be unable to provide the level of service we do to Ridgway," said Quattrone. "We need the community's support."

In addition, they are looking for new volunteer firefighters. Anyone that is interested should contact the Ridgway Fire Department.

As always, the firemen will have their famous pizza and french fries booth, as well as a drink station and the cook tent. Department volunteers will be serving a variety of other delectable treats including novelty ice cream. Tickets for games and nightly prizes will be available at the parking lot entrance, with the grand prize drawing for $10,000 occurring on Saturday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Powers and Thomas Midway provide the rides and age-appropriate games for the carnival. Cotton candy, caramel apples, fried dough treats, hot dogs and corn dogs will also be provided.

Events that draw the largest crowds during carnival week include the pet parade, fireworks night, the grand prize drawing, and a parade taking place on Sunday.

This annual event is a way to support a vital local service, provided by local residents and volunteers that work all year long to keep the community safe.

The weekly schedule of the carnival will be as follows:

Monday: No Carnival rides tonight, but please join the Firemen and women at the Carnival lot for an evening of fun and entertainment. The Moore Brothers will play from 6-10 p.m., all food stands will be open, along with nightly drawings.

Tuesday: The annual Pet parade starts at 6 p.m., line up begins at 5:30 at the bottom of Center street. Ride Tickets will be handed out to all children participating. Carnival starts directly afterward. Prize drawings begin at 7 p.m.

Wednesday — Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Prize drawings begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday — Special Olympics from 1-3 p.m., Carnival reopens at 6 p.m., Fireworks start after the 10 p.m. drawing. Prize drawings begin at 7 p.m.

Friday — Matinee Day from 1-5 p.m., attendees will be required to pay a one-time fee. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. and run until 12 Midnight, with a Mountain bike given away at midnight. The mountain bike is courtesy of Powers Midway.

Saturday — Annual Firemen's Parade. Line up will be at the Motion Control rear parking lot at the end of Gillis Avenue, starting at 12 p.m.

Floats and bands will be judged as they travel down Main Street. All awards will be announced afterward. The parade will start at 4 p.m. prompt, following with the opening of the carnival.

A $10,000 grand prize will be awarded at 12 midnight on Saturday along with 53 Other Gift Certificates from local businesses. Winners do not have to be present to claim the $10,000 or the other 53 prizes.