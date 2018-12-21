Ridgway man facing numerous felony charges

A Ridgway man is facing numerous felony charges for incidents related to two minors that have allegedly been taking place since January 2017.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin on Thursday afternoon, Jesse Wade Porter, 41, of 207 Polk Avenue, Ridgway, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Pittsburgh and law enforcement authorities in Canada were also involved in the investigation.

On Oct. 23, an officer with the Ridgway Police Department was contacted by DHS regarding an individual residing within the Borough of Ridgway suspected of possessing and/or transmitting child pornography via the internet.

The suspected individual was identified as Porter by DHS. Since Oct. 23, the officer worked closely with DHS, including but not limited to DHS providing the officer with voluminous evidence related to Porter producing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

