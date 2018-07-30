Ridgway pair facing drug charges

A pair of Ridgway residents is facing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in mid-June in St. Marys.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Monday, Justin Anthony Dalton, 27, of 119 Harrison Avenue, Ridgway, and Kylie Ray Ostrum, of 197 Commons Lane, Apt., 602, Ridgway, are facing charges after drug paraphernalia was discovered in their vehicle following a traffic stop.

At 1:09 a.m. on June 14, officers with the City of St. Marys Police Department were on patrol when they observed a silver 2003 Oldsmobile on North St. Marys Street that did not have a functioning license plate light. The vehicle was stopped on North St. Marys Street and the occupants were identified as Dalton and Ostrum.

Sergeant Mike Shaffer of the City of St. Marys Police Department responded to the scene with K-9 Nando, and K-9 Nando reportedly indicated to the odor of illegal drugs during an exterior walk around the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded and held pending the approval of a search warrant. A search warrant was granted on June 18.

At 5:10 p.m., officers executed the search warrant and found the following items: tin foil with burnt residue located in the front passenger floorboard; a blue glass pipe with residue located in a green purse; a bag of green leafy material that smelled like marijuana located in a black backpack within the trunk; a brown glass pipe in the black backpack in the trunk; and a pill bottle with unidentified pills located in the black backpack in the trunk. Also within the black backpack were prescription medications belonging to Dalton.

Dalton is facing ungraded misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charges of no rear lights.

Ostrum is facing an ungraded misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for both Dalton and Ostrum is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21 before Judge Jacob.