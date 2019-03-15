Ridgway student receives adaptive bicycle

Aaron Hrusth, a fourth grade student at FSG Elementary, along with his parents John and Shari Hrusth, showcased his adaptive bike at the Ridgway School Board Meeting on Tuesday.

Variety – the Children’s Charity has a mission to serve children who are less fortunate, children who live and grow up with a serious illness, disability or disadvantage. "These are extra special children who require a special kind of help," states the charity's mission statement.

Once a year, children everywhere ask Santa for a new bicycle at Christmas. This year, that wish came true for Aaron Hrusth when he was granted a new customized bicycle.

Studies have found that independent mobility is directly tied to developmental progress. The tricycles presented will "help Aaron develop much-needed motor skills giving him the opportunity to have more peer interaction as well as more cardiovascular activity," said Shari Hrusth.

These specially adapted bikes will not only provide Aaron many years of entertainment and exercise, but it will also significantly improve his stability and trunk support helping him gain mobility.

