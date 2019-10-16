Ridgway volleyball edges Lady Dutch 3-2 in tough five-setter

Photo by Jim Mulcahy SMA's Allison Beimel, 7, pushes the ball over the met during the third set of last night's match against Ridgway.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The Ridgway Lady Elker volleyball team spoiled the St. Marys Area Senior Night with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Dutch at the SMAHS Dutch Oven.
Ridgway took the 2-0 lead as they won the first set 25-13 and took the second set 27-25.
The Lady Dutch came back by winning the third set 25-20 and winning the fourth set 25-23 to force a fifth and deciding set.
Both teams battled in the fifth set with Ridgway coming out on top 16-14 to win the match 3-2.

