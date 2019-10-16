Ridgway volleyball edges Lady Dutch 3-2 in tough five-setter
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Ridgway Lady Elker volleyball team spoiled the St. Marys Area Senior Night with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Dutch at the SMAHS Dutch Oven.
Ridgway took the 2-0 lead as they won the first set 25-13 and took the second set 27-25.
The Lady Dutch came back by winning the third set 25-20 and winning the fourth set 25-23 to force a fifth and deciding set.
Both teams battled in the fifth set with Ridgway coming out on top 16-14 to win the match 3-2.
