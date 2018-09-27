Ridgway woman facing criminal trespass charges

A Ridgway woman is facing felony criminal trespass charges for an incident that occurred in August.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Wednesday, Adrianna Elaine Wayne, 19, of 9799 SR 219, Ridgway, has been charged for allegedly entering a residence and removing items without permission on the evening of Aug. 22.

At approximately 9:54 p.m. that evening, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department spoke with an individual at the residence, who indicated that officers had been there earlier that day to arrest her son, who allegedly had active warrants. At the time of his arrest, Wayne was also present at the residence and was removed by officers. The individual indicated that they had informed Wayne that she could retrieve her personal belongings once they returned from the police station. Those items were reportedly left by police in the kitchen by the back door.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.