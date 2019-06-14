Ridgway YMCA Fitness Challenge to be held on Saturday

RIDGWAY – The Ridgway YMCA Fitness Challenge is being held on Saturday.

The five-mile run will start at 9 a.m. at the Tri-County Rails-to-Trails Trailhead and proceed to and follow the rolling hills of Route 949 south for approximately two-and-a-half miles, where it intersects with the Tri-County Rail-Trail and returns to the trailhead via the trail.

The bike time trial will also start at the trailhead, with cyclists being given starting times in one-minute increments starting at 10:30 a.m. This is subject to change based upon the number of entrants.