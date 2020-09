A new case of COVID-19 was added to Elk County's total today. The case is reportedly an individual whose permanent address is in the Ridgway zip code of 15853. The case is confirmed case, meaning it is an individual who had a positive PCR test. Elk County has now reported 66 total cases of COVID-19: 51 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases. The county has also reported 2,261 negative tests.