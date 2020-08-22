Ridgway zip code reports new probable case of COVID-19

Elk County's total number of cases of COVID-19 increased to 64 on Saturday as the Ridgway zip code of 15853 reported a new probable case of COVID-19. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a probable case of COVID-19 is either an individual who did not have a PCR test but had high-risk exposure and symptoms, or an individual who had a positive antibody test and high-risk exposure or symptoms. In the event that the individual is awaiting the results of a PCR test, once those results are received the case will move into either the confirmed or negative category. Of Elk County's 64 total cases of COVID-19, 49 have been confirmed cases and 15 have been probable cases. The county has also reported 2,046 negative tests.