Ridgway zip code reports new probable case of COVID-19

A new probable case of COVID-19 was reported in the Ridgway zip code of 15853 on Thursday. The new case increased Elk County's total to 67 total cases of the virus. A probable case of COVID-19 is either an individual who did not have a PCR test but had high-risk exposure and symptoms or an individual who had a positive antibody test and high-risk exposure or symptoms. Of Elk County's 67 total cases of the virus, 51 have been confirmed cases and 16 have been probable cases. The county has also reported 2,306 negative tests.