Road and wall project underway on Route 120 in St. Marys

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a road and wall project on Route 120 in St Marys got underway on Monday, Sept. 30. The work zone is located near a railroad crossing on Route 120, just west of Quala-Die, Inc.

Overall work will include roadway repair and paving, removal of the existing retaining wall and construction of a new wall, shoulder repair, guide rail installation, new curb and sidewalk, and miscellaneous items.