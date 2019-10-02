Road and wall project underway on Route 120 in St. Marys

Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a road and wall project on Route 120 in St Marys got underway on Monday, Sept. 30. The work zone is located near a railroad crossing on Route 120, just west of Quala-Die, Inc.
Overall work will include roadway repair and paving, removal of the existing retaining wall and construction of a new wall, shoulder repair, guide rail installation, new curb and sidewalk, and miscellaneous items.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts