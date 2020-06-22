Road projects to be completed throughout the city

The 2020 road resurfacing project was awarded by St. Marys City Council on Monday evening.

New Enterprise, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pa. was the lowest bidder and was awarded the project at a cost of $1,213,884. The construction estimate for the project was $1.4 million which will be paid for with capital improvement funds of $410,000 and a revolving PIB loan issued through PennDOT for $1 million.

The scope of the project consists of roadway resurfacing over the base repairs, also known as mill and fill, which are performed annually by the city. Base repairs include removal of deteriorated sections in the roadway and placement of new asphalt base material. These roads are then resurfaced every fifth year as part of the revolving PIB loan program. This year marks the fifth year for the project cycle.

The bids were received on May 11 and opened and read aloud at a public meeting. Additional bidders included Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. with a bid of $1,267,466; Grannas Brothers, Inc. with a bid of $1,371,400; and IA Construction, Inc. with a bid of $1,488,984.

The project should take about 1.5 months to complete, weather depending.