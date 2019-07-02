Robocalls, scam calls a problem for many

If you have ever received a phone call and were greeted with a recorded message instead of a live person, then you have likely received a robocall.

They can be annoying and frustrating, but also potentially harmful as many of them are probably scams.

Last week, the City of St. Marys Police Department released a statement cautioning citizens from giving away any personal or banking information over the phone to unknown callers.

The statement was prompted by a report from a citizen who had received two possible scam calls.

However, Chief of Police Tom Nicklas said that local police departments are unable to do much about such reports.

"The worst thing about these scam calls is that most of the time they're originating–if not interstate or throughout the country–a lot of the time it's internationally. And there's not a whole lot we can do at the local level to investigate them," Nicklas said.