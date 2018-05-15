Rock n’ roll show slated for choir’s spring performance

The Concert Choir of Elk County is set to Rock, Roll n’ Remember as a tribute to American Bandstand.

The group’s annual spring concert is quickly approaching with showtimes May 17-19 at 6 p.m. at The Royal Inn in Ridgway.

Among the pieces the choir will be performing are “Bandstand Boogie,” “Lost in the 50's Tonight,” “Silly Sixties,” “Silhouettes,” “Never My Love,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Beatles in Revue,” “Rock n' Roll is Here to Stay” and “Banana Boat Song.”

Directors Gloria Almquist-Shull and Lois Sadley met a few weeks before the first practice to pick out the music.

“Our choir members and our audiences really seem to like music from that era so we decided to go with that,” Sadley said. “We are always open to new suggestions.”