Roots & Boots sells out St. Marys show

A sold-out show is in store for those lucky enough to secure tickets to the upcoming Roots & Boots Tour, featuring country artists Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye. The concert is taking place on Saturday, March 2 at St. Marys Area High School’s Carpin Auditorium.

For the past nine years, St. Marys Auto Body has sponsored a concert for the area. Among the performers have been 12 singers and two comedians including opening acts.

“Tickets have sold faster than any other show,” said Sandy Buerk, co-owner of St. Marys Auto Body and concert organizer. “We sold half the show in 24 hours.”

Tickets went on sale Nov. 9 at a cost of $45. According to Buerk, there was a line of about 60 people waiting outside the shop to purchase tickets the morning they went on sale.

“This was a first for us,” Buerk said.

