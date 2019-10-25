Rotarians pack candy for Halloween Parade

On Tuesday evening members of the St. Marys Rotary Club packed candy bags for the upcoming Halloween Parade scheduled for this Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m. at the Club House (former Scout House) at 170 Straub Avenue in Memorial Park in St. Marys. The event will be held outside in conjunction with the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department. It is open to all area children. The River 98.9 WQKY will be on hand providing spooky Halloween music. Rotary Club members hope to see everyone there.