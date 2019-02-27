Rotary brings in the bids at annual auction

Thanks to modern technology and the efforts of volunteers and Rotarians, this year's annual St. Marys Rotary Auction was one of the largest to-date.

With 82 boards and 500 items to bid on, those bidding online and over the phone had plenty to choose from.

As has been the case for the nearly 50 years of the auction's history, proceeds from the event go right back into the community.

St. Marys Rotary Club has always been about the community of St. Marys," said Rotary Secretary Vern Kreckel. "So we give back to many different organizations in town."

