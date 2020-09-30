Rotary Club to host Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

The St. Marys Rotary Club is hosting a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru at Memorial Park in conjunction with the St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department.

Local residents can visit the drive-thru on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. Trick or Treat night in St. Marys is scheduled for that night from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation only.

The drive-thru will be situated in the upper parking lot of Memorial Park off of the Wolfel Avenue exit by the Community Pool.

The event replaces the Rotary Club’s annual Halloween Parade which they have been hosting for over 40 years. Over the past several years the parade has taken place at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.

“We went with this option due to COVID-19 restrictions. We really didn’t have any other choice and wanted to at least have something for the kids,” explained Rotarian Vern Kreckel.

Bags of treats will be distributed on a first come fire serve basis and may not be available the entire duration of the event, depending on the number of attendees.

About 20 Rotary volunteers staff their Halloween event each year. They will gather about a week before Halloween to stuff the bags with various treats.

John Salter of The River 98.9 will be on hand providing some Halloween themed music for the event.

For more information on the event visit the St. Marys Rotary Club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StMarysPARotary, their Instagram page under st.marysrotary, or their website at stmarysparotarty.org.