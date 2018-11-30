Rotary hears about new downtown business

The St. Marys Rotary Club welcomed Ben and Gina Vrobel and Beau Grove this week. All three are partners in the law firm of Vrobel, Vrobel, & Grove, PC. In the practice, Gina focuses on civil law, and Beau focuses on criminal law. Grove spoke about the newly open Keystone Corner Lunch. He and his partner, Bradd Celidonia, who was not present, have been very busy at the restaurant serving gourmet burgers, fries, and milkshakes. They were the guests of Rotarian Randy Geci, and are pictured here with Geci and Club President Betty Kruger.