Rotary hears about parking meters

Recently, the St. Marys Rotary Club welcomed Hannah Brock from the City of St. Marys. Hannah talked about the Parking Meters in Downtown St. Marys, and the new app that is available for your SmartPhone to be able to pay for parking, and also to pay tickets right from your phone. Hannah was the guest of Rotarian Vern Kreckel III. and is pictured here with Vern and Club President Betty Kruger. The club extends its gratitude to Hannah for stopping by.