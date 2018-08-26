Rotary recognizes St. Marys Little League Junior League All Stars

This week the St. Marys Rotary Club recognized the Girls from the St. Marys Little League Junior League All Stars who were the State Champions. This happy group of girls pictured here with their coaches Bob Young, Jim Wolf, and Nick Krug along with the Rotary Club President Betty Kruger after their coaches presented them with their pins at this meeting. The St. Marys Rotary Club congratulations the team on the great season they had.