This week, members of the St. Marys Rotary Club toured the SMAHS School Café which is run by the schools DECA Chapter. Pictured from the left are students Mackenzie Gillen, and Allison Gutowski, along with advisor Michelle Jackson, with Rotary Club President Betty Kruger, and Rotarian Sue Lepovetsky. The club wishes to thank the DECA Club for hosting the weekly meeting.