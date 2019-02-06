Rupprecht earns NRA expert marksmanship award

Stephen Rupprecht, a member of the American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club, recently completed the required three position target scores to qualifying him to receive the Winchester/NRA awards program’s expert marksmanship medal and certificate. He was presented with the award by the American Legion at last weeks regular meeting.

“Stephen grew into quite an excellent shooter. Innate talent mixed with good coaching and encouragement has allowed him to excel at this sport. Stephen is a member of the club’s team, which competes against like organizational teams, and has been working towards this award for nearly three years now. It’s quite a major accomplishment. Few shooters will ever achieve this award in their entire shooting career with the program. He has good reason to be very proud, the NRA recognizes this young man as an expert in this field. That’s no small thing. I expect good things for Mr. Rupprecht in the future, he’s a smart and talented kid in many ways. It’s a pleasure to have him in our organization,” said Stephen Bagley, program director.

Pictured, from left, are Coach Jesse Groll; Coach Josh Shelander; Chris Rupprecht, Stephen’s mother; Stephen Rupprecht; Joe Rupprecht, Stephen’s father; Post 2nd Vice Commander Stephen Bagley; and Coach Don Schatz.