Saint Marys Nutrition celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Saint Marys Nutrition hosted a ribbon cutting on Friday morning to celebrate the opening of their business located along Erie Avenue in the former Fedders Jewelers building. Owner Betsy Dutoit was joined by her family and St.