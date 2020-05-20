Saint Marys Nutrition opens doors in downtown

The new Saint Marys Nutrition is ‘shaking’ up wellness efforts as they recently opened in downtown along Erie Avenue. The shop, owned by St. Marys native Betsy (Cooney) Dutoit, has taken off seeing early success by offering a variety of nutritious shakes and teas featuring good for you ingredients.

Among the various products offered are classic meal replacement shakes with vitamins and minerals, low sugar, low carb, and up to 27 grams of protein, a fitness line of shakes ideal for muscle recovery, a beauty line of shakes featuring ingredients of collagen for hair, skin, and nails and energizing sugar-free teas. Wellness evaluations, meal planning, and weight loss programs are also in the works.

During the shop’s opening week they served an average of 200 drinks each day with limited hours. Since then they have expanded their hours to Monday-Friday 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Dutoit said she wants to cater to both the early morning gym goers as well as those who work first shift.

In opening her new business Dutoit said “it just seemed like the right fit as St. Marys was getting into more health and wellness.” She hopes to build off of the health and wellness efforts taking hold in St. Marys complete with the opening of gyms including Anytime Fitness and Physical Industry Training (PIT) as well as New Horizons Healthy Foods, and Dream Float.

“There seems like there’s been this local movement to better yourself and I’m all for that,” Dutoit said.