Santa’s reindeer receive clean bill of health from state officials for Christmas Eve deliveries

Yesterday, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. David R. Wolfgang joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that they have received a clean bill of health and are cleared for take-off on Dec. 24.

The reindeer, answering to the names of Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph received clearance by Dr. Wolfgang’s counterpart in Alaska, State Veterinarian Dr. Robert F. Gerlach. Dr. Wolfgang then issued a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Such certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians supply similar certifications for animals transported to other states.

To learn more about the department’s efforts to protect animal health, visit agriculture.pa.gov.