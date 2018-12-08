Santa Claus Fly-In at regional airport

Area families are invited to attend the free Santa Claus Fly-In on Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Bradford Regional Airport. Santa is scheduled to land by plane at 11 a.m. Sunday and visit with children until 1 p.m. Shawn Murray Photography will take a free 5x7-inch photo of children with Santa. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Children will receive gift bags. The airport and Southern Airways Express are sponsoring the Santa Claus Fly-In. The airport is located on Route 59 in Lafayette Township. Standing next to a poster announcing the event are Alicia Dankesreiter, center, airport manager; and Mark Cestari, left, and Ryan Dach, right, of Southern Airways Express. Southern provides daily commuter air service between the local airport and the Pittsburgh International Airport.