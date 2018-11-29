Santa Claus to visit Benzinger Park

Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday, Dec. 15 with plans to visit Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

A festive celebration is in the works as part of the inaugural Santa at the Park event, sponsored by the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department.

From 2-6 p.m. children and their families are invited to stop by the park where they can visit with Santa Claus from 3:30-5:30 p.m. as well as enjoy various other activities.

“I think for our first year this is a great start and to have something yearly at the park (in the winter) for the kids,” said Jim Wolf, parks and recreation manager.

