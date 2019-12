Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting St. Marys on Saturday during the Santa at the Hills event at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.

The event, hosted by the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, is free and open to the public from 3-7 p.m. Santa will be available to visit from 4-6 p.m. and will be arriving at the event via a firetruck. Each child will receive a gift bag from Santa.