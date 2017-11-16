Santa House to open for holidays in downtown St. Marys

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Children and their families are invited to visit Santa at the Santa House set up in downtown St. Marys from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Saturday, Nov. 25 and continuing Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

"Santa is very excited and cannot wait to see all the children in the area," said Leah Whiteman, project coordinator.

The Santa House is located on the corner of Center Street and North St. Marys Street next to Elk County Real Estate. Elk County Rustic Furniture Plus delivered the Santa House from the North Pole on Nov. 13.

Children will receive a gift from Santa courtesy of the St. Marys Moose Club.