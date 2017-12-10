Santa's Workshop offers student-friendly shopping

Santa's elves were out in full force this week helping students with their holiday shopping at local elementary schools.

At South St. Marys Street Elementary School, volunteers transform a portion of the gym into Santa's Workshop.

The workshop, also referred to as The Giving Shop, is filled with various gift tables each offering men’s, women's and kids’ items. A large wrapping station is also set up where volunteers gift wrap the students’ item for free.

The workshop is organized by a three-member subcommittee of the school's Parents Teacher Organization.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the school. We have so many people that are very supportive of this program and they love it," said Lara Reynolds, committee member.

Each year the shop is open through the day from Monday through Thursday, and on Friday in case of a snow day.

All items are priced low to allow students to purchase gifts for 10 people on their shopping list. Items range in price from $1-$3 with the bargain tabling offering items between 25-75 cents.

Upon entering the workshop, students are provided with a box to carry their treasures.

Up to 25 volunteers lend a hand at the event each day.