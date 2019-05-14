Saturday marks Clean-Up Day in the city

Those looking to rid their property of various items are reminded of the City of St. Marys annual Clean-Up Day, scheduled for Saturday.

The event is taking place from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the City Street Garage on Graphite Road.

Items being collected range from large household items such as plastic lawn furniture, household furniture, and bedding; white goods including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, water heaters; car and truck batteries; and scrap metal items.

In addition, passenger car and truck tires are also being collected at a cost of $2/tire. Tires are only being accepted from residents, no businesses.

City officials emphasize the event is open only to St. Marys residents. No dumping is permitted before 8 a.m. Cameras are located on site to monitor those violating this rule.

