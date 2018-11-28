Saturdays are for Santa Claus

Santa’s in the house. The Santa House that is.

Every Saturday until Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children and their families can stop by to see the jolly man in the red suit.

The Santa House is a community project sponsored by Elk County Real Estate, LLC. It is located in downtown St. Marys on the corner of Center Street and North St. Marys Street next to the real estate office.

Leah Whiteman, owner of Elk County Real Estate, has coordinated the project for the past six years.

“I remember going to Santa's house on the Diamond as a child and I wanted to bring this tradition back to the community,” Whiteman said.

During their visit, children are encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa in a special mailbox situated on the right side of the house.

Visitors are reminded to bring their cameras to capture those special holiday moments. Also, don’t forget to bring the family pet(s) to include in the photos. Whiteman said pets are always welcome at the Santa House.

Children will also receive a gift from Santa courtesy of the St. Marys Moose Club.

Figurines of holiday carolers standing next to a large sleigh greet visitors as they enter Santa’s Village.

Children enter through the house's front porch. Inside, the house is decorated with ribbon candy garland, toys, and stockings hanging from the loft.

“I enjoy seeing the smiles on children's faces when the elves are decorating and when they stop and ask when Santa will be in,” Whiteman said, “It is a joy and a pleasure to give something back to the community.”

Santa Claus' chair was a gift from the Russell O'Dell family and is now a permanent fixture inside the Elk County Real Estate office.

Hawk Ridge Trading donated the use of the property while elves at Elk County Real Estate decorated the festive house which the company purchased from Elk County Rustic Furniture Plus.

According to Whiteman, they plan to make renovations to the house for next year.