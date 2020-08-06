Scaled back Aviation festival taking place August 22

The St. Marys Municipal Airport's American Spirit Aviation Festival is yet another event which has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Joe Kerchinski, airport manager, this year’s event will be much smaller than in past years. The festival is taking place Saturday, August 22.

“This year’s event is going to be scaled back due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” Kerchinski said.

Guidelines issued by the state limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

The event will consist of a fly-in breakfast, open to the public, to be held in an airport hanger. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.

Kerchinski said many people fly-in for the event so there will be a few planes on display.

The traditional airplane and bi-planes rides will also be offered this year from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The planes will be sanitized after each ride. Kerchinski added they will keep the plane rides going as long as there are people waiting for them.

Kerchinski said he is working on scheduling a few emergency vehicles to be stationed at the festival for youngsters.

In addition Kerchinski said he is hoping to sell corn on the cob at the event, pending the readiness of the corn grown in fields adjacent to the airport.

Among the festival events cancelled for this year are vendor booths, food booths, a 5K run and two mile walk, the opening ceremony, plane demonstrations, and the Kids Zone.

Proceeds from the event are utilized by the St. Marys Airport Authority for maintenance and upgrades at the airport.