The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce their new Scenic Beauty Photo Contest, which runs Sept. 1, through Nov. 30. To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meet the contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties. Finalists will be posted on VisitPAGO.com with the four entries with the most votes receiving the following: 1st place $100, 2nd place $75, 3rd place $75, and 4th place $25. Online voting will be December 13-19, 2018.

“With the cameras in modern cell phones, people are taking more and higher-quality pictures than ever before,” says John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “With our Scenic Beauty photo contest, pictures taken in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region could win cash prizes. This is just another way for us to connect with the traveling public and to share the many wonderful things found in the region through their eyes.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron. The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate vacation destination.