Schlimm recollects Army-Navy game experience as West Point Cadet

Photo submitted - Pat Schlimm of St. Marys is a member of the USMA Company I-3 as they are shown being introduced prior to the start of an Army-Navy game. Schlimm is currently a senior at West Point. Photo submitted - Pat Schlimm of St. Marys is shown with fellow West Point Cadets as spectators at an Army-Navy game.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Friday, December 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Tomorrow one of America’s great college football rivalries will carry-on as part of the annual Army-Navy game. Elk County will be well represented at the game as Pat Schlimm, a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, will be attending as a West Point Cadet.
“My favorite aspect of the game is the sense of national pride and unity that it brings to those watching it,” said Schlimm, who is expected to graduate in May.

