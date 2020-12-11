Schlimm recollects Army-Navy game experience as West Point Cadet

Tomorrow one of America’s great college football rivalries will carry-on as part of the annual Army-Navy game. Elk County will be well represented at the game as Pat Schlimm, a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, will be attending as a West Point Cadet.

“My favorite aspect of the game is the sense of national pride and unity that it brings to those watching it,” said Schlimm, who is expected to graduate in May.