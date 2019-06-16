School board approves 2019-2020 budget

Recently the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved the 2019-2020 general budget with expenditures totaling $31,162,203.

The retirement reserve fund budget is based on budgeted salaries applicable to the Public Schools Employees' Retirement System (PSERS) in the amount of $12,329,215 for the 2018-19 school year

The 2019-2020 retirement reserve fund budgeted transfer to the general fund is $735,822 to address PSERS annual mandated contributions. Prior to the transfer the balance of the retirement reserve fund is $740,046 as of May 31.