School board approves agreement and contract

A support services contract was unanimously approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors with the Seneca Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) for the 2020-2021 school year.

The IU9 will invoice SMASD each quarter for services provided including hearing services for four students totaling $11,396 which take place on a weekly basis for three students and on a monthly basis for one student. The contract also includes occupational therapy services for one student twice a week at a rate of $2,592. The total contract amount is $13,988.

A contract for a nurses aide program coordinator and a clinical instructor/supervisor for the nurses aide program with High Tide Medical of Rochester Mills, PA was unanimously approved by the board.