School board approves changes to transportation contracts

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Addendums to the St. Marys Area School District’s transportation agreements were unanimously approved by the SMASD Board of School Directors on Tuesday evening during a school board workshop which was conducted online via Zoom.