School board approves myriad of items

St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors recently accepted face value as payment in full for the July 2019 real estate tax bills for M.A. Bucktail Village, LLC.

The owner of the plaza, Mohamad Kanan, sent a letter to the SMASD board of school directors, Tyler Daniel, chief assessor commissioner, Elk County Commissioners, and City Manager Tim Pearson.

In the letter Kanan explained how he attempted to rent a different part of the plaza property, however it did not work out. He added that some stores were rented however they closed and left the plaza location